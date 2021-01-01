The Hills Halter Bikini Top

Miss Mandalay has become the go-to swimwear and lingerie label for fashion-conscious busty women. The UK-based brand caters to shoppers craving something cooler and cuter than her typical offerings, with a great technical fit., Style Number: HIL01PUH Get some sun in this bra-sized tie dye halter swim top, Mesh-lined, plunging underwire cups with seams for lift, Self-tie stretch halter double straps for a custom fit, Non-adjustable, snap back closure, Smooth, stretch microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Molded,Plunge front,Seamed,Unlined,Halter,Non-adjustable straps,Swimwear