The Hobbit The Three is 100% authentic, officially licensed The Hobbit apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt and zip hoodie styles! The Hobbit film trilogy is directed by Peter Jackson, based on the book by J.R.R Tolkien. The Hobbit consists of three fantasy films as Bilbo Baggins and a group of dwarves set out to reclaim their home and their gold held by the dragon Smaug. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem