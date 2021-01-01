Mother The Hustler Mid-Rise Ankle Fray Jeans

On-trend cropped jeans denim with a flattering bootcut fit. Zip fly with button closure Unfinished hem Cotton/polyester/elastane Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11 Inseam, about 27.5 Leg opening, about 16 Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A juxtaposition of love and rebellion, Mother was named for the duality of the word. When Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding launched their denim brand in 2010, they fully embraced that irreverent attitude. Everything is made in Los Angelesfrom their cult-status jeans in a plethora of fits and washes to T-shirts and accessories displaying clever phrases. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Mother > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mother. Color: Bombay Lost And Found. Size: 26.