The I Can't Believe It's Vegan! All American Comfort Food Cookbook: Our Top 40 All-time Favorite Kitchen-tested, Family-feeding, Down Home Delicious V

“Simple, home-style food that brings comforting thoughts of home or childhood.” That's comfort food. If you're an American Baby Boomer or Gen-Xer, chances are you and I are talking about the same dishes – pot roast, beef stew, meat loaf, chicken and dumplings, tuna casserole... But wait! you might reasonably object at this point. This is a VEGAN cookbook! Those foods are all meat! Don't vegans and vegetarians have to swear off American cuisine forever? Is it even possible to live as a vegan in the USA, and still eat any of the foods we grew up with? Yes it is! You did not exchange your credentials as an American for your vegan ID card. You can be both. This cookbook will show you the way. The foods you remember from childhood, especially if you grew up in the 1970s or 1980s, are all here, recreated in a way that preserves their comfort, but eliminates all animal products. This is guilt-free nostalgia at its best!