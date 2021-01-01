COTTON CITIZEN The Ibiza Mini Dress in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M, S) COTTON CITIZEN The Ibiza Mini Dress in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 88% cotton 12% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Unlined. Partial back zipper closure. Turtleneck styling. Ribbed knit fabric with lettuce trim. COTR-WD124. W5182104. COTTON CITIZEN is a line that is driven by their passion for craftsmanship, timeless design, unique color, and innovative washes. Each piece is designed and made in their privately owned, Los Angeles based factory, giving them the power to create with small details and prime quality in mind.