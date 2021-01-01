Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Fisherman's Sweater

The distinctive patterns that define the Polo Ralph Lauren Iconic Fisherman's Sweater â a style favored by 19th-century Irish fishermen for its unparalleled warmth and hard-wearing construction - were originally knit to signify the wearer's family clan. Today, the cotton Iconic Fisherman's Sweater symbolizes the wearer's membership in a different type of group: those who appreciate form, function, and enduring style. Regular Fit; wider at the chest while still maintaining a modern silhouette. Long sleeves with rib-knit cuffs, crewneck, and hemline. 100% cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 3 4 in Sleeve Length: 25 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.