Jordan Road Jewelry The Ivy Anklet Set in Metallic Gold Anklet 1: 14k gold plated silverAnklet 2: 18k gold plated brass. Anklet 1: Made in ItalyAnklet 2: Made in Brazil. Lobster clasp closures. Twisted chain. Curb chain with cubic zirconia accents. Set of two. Bracelets measure approx 8.5- 9 in length with a 1 extender. JORF-WL31. THE IVY. About the designer: