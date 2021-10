lovewave The Jovi Top in Beige. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) lovewave The Jovi Top in Beige. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) 80% nylon 20% spandex. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Unpadded. Back tie closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Item not sold as set. LEWA-WX527. LWX667 U21. lovewave offers elevated yet sexy swimsuit styles for staying chic poolside, beachside, and anywhere in between. the #lovewavebabe is summertime fine, all the time.