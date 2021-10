Who says dieting can be boring and unsatisfying to the palate?This Keto Reset Diet Unofficial Cookbook provides you with recipes that are delicious, easy to prepare and easy on the budget. These recipes subscribe to the Keto Reset Diet so you can be sure that as you eat these foods you reboot your metabolism and burn fat.Here's a free sample of what you'll see in this book:Cream Cheese PancakesServings: 4Preparation Time: 10 minutesCooking Time: 10 minutesTotal Time: 20 minutesIngredients: