amika The Kure Intense Repair Mask in Beauty: NA.

Blending Mother Nature's most nourishing conditioners, amika The Kure Intense Repair Mask is an intensive weekly treatment that repairs, restores, and revitalizes dry, damaged, and over-stressed hair. Rich in essential fatty acids, Borage Oil reinforces hair to make it stronger, shinier, softer, and more manageable.. Shea Butter is full of vitamins, minerals, and five principle fatty acids, that smooth and soften damaged hair. Safe for color-treated and chemical-treated hair. Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, petrochemicals and artificial colors. 8 fl oz. After cleansing with The Kure Repair Shampoo, gently massage from roots to ends, leave in for at least 10 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. Use as a weekly intensive treatment in place of The Kure Repair Conditioner. AIKA-WU85. AM50 13928. Amika is committed to curating haircare and styling tools fit for a lifestyle of self-expression and rebellion against conformity and the mundane. Founded by industry outsiders in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2007, amika is the antithesis of a typical beauty brand. Instead of purveying unattainable perfection, amika believes in an evolving and totally individual version of beauty. The result is a culture of inclusion and positivity, all while injecting a sunny disposition into haircare.