The Shinola Detroit The Large Bixby Basket Bag features a unique design which is complimented by the gorgeous Vachetta veg tanned leather construction. Open compartment design with dual carrying handles. Unlined interior features a flap pocket that will fit the essentials. Interior slip pocket with a leather card pocket. Flat bottom features base feet for stability and protection. Crafted from Vachetta Leather. Measurements: â¢ Height: 12.75 in. â¢ Width: 14 in. â¢ Weight: 3.7 lbs. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details.