The Library My Home Away From Home - Funny Librarian Tote Bag

The Library My Home Away From Home - This book design is perfect for librarians. A cute librarian quote for those who work in the school library and assist students and book borrowers. Cool book reading outfit for those celebrating World Book Day. This library graphic is for school librarians who are bookworms and are fans of literature. A cool present for librarians and bibliophile men and women loves reading books and novels. Awesome book lover apparel for school librarians out there. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.