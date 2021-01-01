The Limited Edition Jade Trio Balancing Set

What it is: The ultimate facial experience featuring two never-been-released products that are exclusive to this set. The dual ended face roller helps energize and de-puff the skin. The spherical mini jade roller provides a more targeted massage and the gua sha tool lifts and contours the face. These tools work together to enhance your beauty rituals and pair perfectly with a serum or facial oil for better absorption. All the tools you need for a luxurious facial, conveniently packaged in a giftable box. Due to natural variations in stone, every jade comb is unique in pattern and color. The stones + crystals we use are authentic and natural. We do not artificially dye or treat the stones to let their true beauty shine through.