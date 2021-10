La Mer's balm is designed to instantly calm, restore and nourish chapped lips. Formulated with the brand's renewing Miracle Broth™ and sea-sourced minerals, this emollient treatment works to strengthen the natural moisture barrier, preventing further environmental damage. It has a refreshing mint flavor and luxurious velveteen texture that glides on easily. Keep it in your bag so you're never caught without it. - Protects against extreme heat and cold - Relieves discomfort and smooths roughness