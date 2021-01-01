diego dalla palma The Lipstick, 53 Light Pink Color, 0.1 Oz

Enjoy our bright, and long-lasting colored lipstick in Light Pink Infused with marine collagen which works to smooth lips and reduce wrinkles The creamy texture of our lipstick ensures an intense color and full coverage of the lips The lipstick has a filler like effect that acts as a plumping formula, for your most glamorous lip look Diego Dalla Palma cares for your look and even more for your health and our environment. Our products are created and tested to guarantee your safety without the use of any animal