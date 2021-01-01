This kit includes Le Ore's Lodi Ribbed Knit Bralette, Lodi Ribbed Knit Pullover, and Lodi Ribbed Knit Pant. The Le Ore Lodi Ribbed Knit Pullover, Pant, and Bralette blends comfort and style effortlessly. It offers lightweight support and an elevated feel with soft, ribbed wool-blend fabric. Features sustainably-produced viscose. Lodi Ribbed Knit Bralette does not have adjustable straps. Lodi Ribbed Knit Pullover features dolman sleeves and a ballet kneckline. Lodi Ribbed Pant features an elsatic waistband and side slits. Both styles run true to size All pieces are 30% extra fine merino wool, 35% Fsc viscose, 35% Nylon. Le Ore The Lodi Ribbed Knit Kit Sweatshirt Bandier