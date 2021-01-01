M.M.LaFleur The Loraine Top-Micro Knit

This versatile top is made from a stretchy knit blend with a beautifully-textured micro cable stitch. A scooped neckline elegantly frames the face, while a slightly longer hem offers a bit of extra coverage. Model is 5'11" and wearing a size S, which falls approximately 26" from shoulder to hem. Model is 5'9" and wearing a size +2, which falls approximately 27" from shoulder to hem. Note: We're pleased to report that after extensive testing, we have deemed this piece hand-washable with the Laundress Delicate Wash! Because we printed the care labels before this additional testing, the tag on your garment will say that it should only be dry cleaned-you can disregard this. If you have any questions about how best to care for your garments, please reach out to us at bonjour@mmlafleur.com. To give your knits a long lasting life, please make sure to fold your pieces rather than putting them on a hanger.