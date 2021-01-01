The Low-Calorie Cookbook: Satisfying Meals with 300 Calories or Less Clara J Crawford Author

These flavorful recipes replace high-calorie ingredients with creative, lowcalorie swap outs, such as subbing Greek yogurt for mayo or ground oats for white flour, to naturally (and deliciously!) make each meal leaner. Find healthier ways to enjoy your favorite dishes, with recipes like Chicken Pad Thai, replacing noodles with spiralized sweet potato, or Stuffed Pepper Soup, which ditches the rice and beef for low-calorie cauliflower rice and ground turkey. You'll never settle for a bland breakfast again thanks to Megan's incredible, low-carb PB&J Doughnuts or Cheesy Tex-Mex Cauliflower Casserole. And if you thought losing weight meant ditching sweets, think again. Enjoy an array of processed sugar-free treats like Tahini, Vanilla and Espresso Chocolate Bites and No-Bake Cookie Dough.