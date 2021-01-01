bareMinerals The Magic Act

Experiment and create your ideal make-up look with the bareMinerals Ready Eye & Cheek Palette. Containing 6 highly pigmented eyeshadows, you can show off bold statement looks or seamlessly blended smokey eyes. Choose from three shades of blusher included in the palette to add a flush of colour that sits flawlessly on cheeks. Finally, finish with a dusting of the Ready Luminizer included, to add a glow and highlight your best features. The perfect palette for day, evening and party looks, the fold-out compact even includes a mirror so you can take it with you on your travels. - K.R The Magic Act Palette contains shades: bareMinerals Ready Eyeshadow 1.3g x 6- Celebrate- Fortune- Shazam- Aha- Pumped- Foreshadow bareMinerals Ready Luminizer 2.8g x 1- The Premiere bareMinerals Ready Blush 2.8g x 3- The Close Call- The Natural High- The Indecent Proposal