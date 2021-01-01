IMAGE Skincare The MAX Stem Cell Neck Lift (2 fl. oz.)

IMAGE Skincare's The MAX Stem Cell Neck Lift supports a firmer and more lifted neck. Designed with a blend of green tea extract, peptides and plant stem cells, this formula diminishes the appearance of fine lines, crepey skin and dryness.Key Ingredients:Green Tea Extract: delivers powerful antioxidants that shield the skin from environmental damagePeptides: support collagen production and encourage a firmer neckPlant Stem Cells: shield skin against sun damage and promote cell regenerationTetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate: assists with the absorption of vitamin C into the skinKey Benefits:Uplifts the appearance of sagging skinDefines the neck and jawlineSupports firmness and tone