L'Academie The Meadow Mini Dress in White. - size S (also in L, M) L'Academie The Meadow Mini Dress in White. - size S (also in L, M) Self & Lining: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Woven fabric. Surplice front. Skirt overlay with tie closure. Imported. LCDE-WD138. LAD104 U18. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.