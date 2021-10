Features of the United By Blue The Meal Kit 100% recycled polyester with DWR finish 100% recycled polyester lining Circular enclosed zipper pouch 2 pocket compartments on top Interior lid has slide pocket to hold 2 stainless steel sporks Includes: 2 stainless steel bowls, 2 8oz stainless steel tumblers and 2 stainless steel sporks Triangle carabiner clip for easy attachment to backpacks while on the go