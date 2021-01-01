The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: Quick and Healthy Mediterranean Recipes for a Healthy life MINNIE TAYLOR Author

Looking for a diet that doesn't deprive you of delicious recipes but also leaves you with varieties of recipes that are easy to prepare, improve your health and lose weight? The Mediterranean diet is just right for you! The Mediterranean diet is tailored after the eating pattern countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea and has remained the top most recommended diet in the world by leading health practitioners because of the numerous health benefits associated with the diet. It is not just a diet, it is a lifestyle.You will be surprised to find out that this diet does not deprive you of eating the foods you love! only means eating healthy ones. The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook includes: > An introduction to the Mediterranean Diet > Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet > What foods to eat on the Mediterranean Diet > Easy to follow Recipes using ingredients that can be found at your local grocery store > More than 100 simple and Delicious Recipes with nutritional information and organized into chapters including: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Soup recipes, Meat recipes, Chicken and Turkey Recipes, Seafood Recipes, Beverages. This book is recommended for everyone that wants to live a happier and healthier life yet still eat varieties of delicious foods.