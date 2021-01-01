The Mediterranean Pasta Cookbook: Mediterranean Pasta Recipes for Healthy Living Nadine Massri Author

The Mediterranean Diet is a diet inspired by healthy eating habits of the Mediterranean residents back in the 1960s. The principal aspects of this diet include proportionally high consumption of olive oil, legumes, unrefined cereals, fruits, and vegetables, moderate to high consumption of fish, moderate consumption of dairy products (mostly as cheese and yogurt), moderate wine consumption, and low consumption of non-fish meat products. Olive oil has been studied as a potential health factor for reducing all-cause mortality and the risk of chronic diseases. The Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduction in all-cause mortality. There is also evidence that the Mediterranean diet lowers the risk of heart disease and early death. This book will teach you everything you need to know to be able to follow the healthy Mediterranean lifestyle, including the diet. The Mediterranean Pasta Cookbook offers:Basic information about the Mediterranean diet and lifestyleDetailed information about common ingredients of the diet and their health benefitsDetailed information about the benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle, and the science behind themBuying ingredients for the Mediterranean diet, and setting up your pantryMediterranean Diet meal planning45 Mediterranean Pasta, Couscous, and Pasta Sauce RecipesBonus: 40 Mediterranean Rice and Grain RecipesBonus: 47 Mediterranean Salad and Salad Dressing RecipesBonus: 31 Mediterranean Snack and Appetizer RecipesBonus: 27 Mediterranean Soup Recipes