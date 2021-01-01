Atoir The Meteor Top in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Atoir The Meteor Top in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 51% nylon 49% recycled viscose. Made in China. Hand wash. Halterneck tie closure. Cut-out design at neckline. Ribbed jersey fabric. ATOR-WS67. AT210088. ATOIR is a journey of refinement and growth, an exploration of elevated outfitting composed by the revered design prose of Cynthia Farchione. Never ordinary, ATOIR effortlessly blends architectural lines, confident simplicity and directional styling to form a cohesive collection of modern versatility. ATOIR's signature style is expressed not only through apparel but in every aspect of the label, from campaign imagery and styling to the showroom experience. Each collection pursues a design narrative of vast interconnectedness with purposeful intent. ATOIR manifests a 'coup de foudre' enigma for visionary, unforgettable designs.