Lancer Skincare The Method: Cleanse Normal-Combination Bonus Size (8 fl. oz.)

The Method: Cleanse Normal-Combination Skin Bonus Size from Lancer Skincare helps you easily remove excess oil and restore radiance to your skin. Aloe vera features anti-inflammatory properties that aid in skin repair and healing, while amino acids promote healthy pH balance to effectively protect skin from future damage and bolster cell renewal.Key Ingredients:Aloe Vera: reduces inflammation and restores moisture to dry, irritated skinAmino Acids: support skin repair and cell renewal to reverse damage caused by the aging processRice Protein and a Proprietary Amino Acid Compound: boost skin hydrationBHA: further improves the look of skin texture and removes dull, dry skin cells for a clean and healthy-looking complexionKey Benefits:Gently removes impurities, surface dirt and sebum for healthy-looking, refreshed skinStep 2 in The Lancer Method, this facial cleanser sweeps away any residual exfoliation debris while preparing your skin to receive the benefits found in step 3Removes daily impurities like bacteria, pollutants and environmental agents to prevent your skin from feeling dry, irritated or congestedReveals smooth, hydrated, healthy-looking skin after every washCleanser provides a 6-month supply