COTTON CITIZEN The Mykonos Racer Tank in Black. - size M (also in S) COTTON CITIZEN The Mykonos Racer Tank in Black. - size M (also in S) 50% supima cotton 50% micro modal. Slub knit fabric. Curved hem. COTR-WS32. W10782. COTTON CITIZEN is a line that is driven by their passion for craftsmanship, timeless design, unique color, and innovative washes. Each piece is designed and made in their privately owned, Los Angeles based factory, giving them the power to create with small details and prime quality in mind.