The New Spiralizer Cookbook: 75 Exciting Vegetable Spiralizer Recipes For Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Dairy Free And Other Healthy Diets Paula Corey

Redefine healthy cooking by adding spiralized vegetables and fruits to your meals -breakfast, lunch, and dinner! They are Paleo, Low-Carb, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free And Dairy Free. While the ingredients in this book's recipes can be enjoyed by all, they have been chosen carefully for those who are on Paleo, Gluten Free and Dairy-Free Diets. With 75 delicious and healthy spiralized recipes, you will never run out of excitement in your kitchen. Each meal can be easily transformed into a beautiful and nutritious culinary delight. Add spiralized veggies to a meal and you have automatically created a nutritious dish. No longer do you have to make a side salad or put pressure on your kids to eat vegetables. Your family will eat nutritious food willingly and life will be easier for you. Put your spiralizer to work and have fun making healthy and exciting dishes. Basic step-by-step instructions are provided for using a spiralizer. So if you've just bought one, there is nothing to fear. Make pasta, noodles and spaghetti of all shapes, colors and sizes. No more spending endless hours, slicing or cutting vegetables. Just choose the desired blade type, mount your veggies and start cranking the handle. Here's A Quick Look At The Recipes In This Book: Tuna Zucchini Noodles With Smoked Paprika Zesty Garlic-Shrimp With Zoodles And Spinach Broccoli-Carrot Slaw With Sunflower Seeds And Dried Cranberries Eggplant Pasta Bolognaise Butternut Squash Spaghetti With Pomegranate Orange Sauce Sweet Potato Noodle With Green Curry Sweet Potato Spaghetti With Kale Sauce Carrot Spaghetti With Creamy Garlic Sauce Zesty Carrot Noodles with Ginger Almond Sauce Yellow Squash Pad Thai And much more!