M.M.LaFleur The Nisa 2.0 Dress

Made from one of our favorite fabrics, the Nisa is the ultimate wardrobe staple for those who want to look cool and confident. (That's you, right?) Cap sleeves add a bit of sharpness, and a contrast belt (included with dress) provides a sleek accent. Best news of all: It's machine-washable and absurdly comfortable. Perfect for go-getters and jet-setters alike. Model is 5'9" and wearing a size +2, which falls approximately 41 3/4" from shoulder to hem. Machine wash cold. No bleach. Low iron. No tumble dry. Dry cleanable.