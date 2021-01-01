Mother The Nomad Jacket

Evoking a bohemian allure, this mosaic print jacket is is lined with faux shearling. Point collar Long sleeves Front button placket Side slit pockets 100% Polyester Faux shearling trim Dry clean Imported SIZE About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND A juxtaposition of love and rebellion, Mother was named for the duality of the word. When Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding launched their denim brand in 2010, they fully embraced that irreverent attitude. Everything is made in Los Angelesfrom their cult-status jeans in a plethora of fits and washes to T-shirts and accessories displaying clever phrases. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Mother > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mother. Color: Desert Crusade. Size: Medium.