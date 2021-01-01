The Norse Goddess Freyja Oracle Tarot Card T-Shirt

Are you a fan of Norse Mythology? Or Just a person who loves to study Norse and Tarot Cards. In Norse mythology, Freyja is known as the most important goddess and associated with love beauty, fertility, sex, war, and gold This witchy design features the Norse goddess of war & sorcery, Freyja. Another oracle tarot card-inspired shirt. Designed with the beautiful face of The Goddess itself Freyja and wings design in her chest and a beautiful crown on its head Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem