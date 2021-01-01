The Nue Co. Debloat 60 tablets

DEBLOAT+ from The Nue Co. is a hard-working supplement formulated to reduce symptoms of bloating, nausea, heartburn and gas by 51% in 30 days. A proprietary blend of 17 digestive enzymes, clinically studied Gutgard® licorice root extract and organic turmeric work together to help break down food and address uncomfortable symptoms of IBS and digestive issues.Key Ingredients:Licorice Root: reduces heartburn and heal ulcersDigestive Enzymes: reduce IBS and digestive issuesTumeric: an anti-flammatory which relives bloating and abdominal painKey Benefits:Reduces bloating, upper abdominal pain, gas and heartburnProvides long term relief for digestive and IBS symptoms