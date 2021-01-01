The Nue Co. Mood in Beauty: NA. The Nue Co. Mood in Beauty: NA. Not a happy pill, but a multivitamin for your hormones. Mood by The Nue Co. delivers over 100% of the daily dosage of essential vitamins required for the metabolism of serotonin, dopamine and melatonin, including B Vitamins and 100% RDA of Vitamin D. Clinically studied Ashwagandha Root also assists with cortisol management and stress relief, while stabilizing mood.In clinical trials, the patented version of the Ashwagandha root The Nue Co. uses has been proven to decrease overall daily stress response by 62.2% and reduce cortisol levels by 15% within sixty days.. Helps the body synthesize and produce key hormones. Decreases the effect of cortisol (stress hormone). Free of Parabens, Sulfates and Phthalates. 30 capsules. Take one capsule daily with food and water in the morning. NUEC-WU12. PR-MOO-30C. The Nue Co. was born in 2017 with the aim of redefining the relationship we have with our health. They blend science and natural innovation to deliver effective, yet gentle solutions. That means working with clinically proven ingredients, as well as best practices from Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. The brand's formulas are free from toxic preservatives, additives, flavorings and sweeteners, and their ingredients are responsibly sourced, with 95% of materials being infinitely recyclable. Their mission is simple: When in doubt, turn to food first. Nothing works better. When you can't, take The Nue Co. supplements.