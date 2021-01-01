The Nue Co. Skin Food Prebiotic (3.5 oz.)

Give your skin its daily food with Skin Food + Prebiotic from The Nue Co. Delivering 122% of your recommended daily vitamin C intake in one serving, this formula is proven to boost your skin’s own collagen production and increase cell renewal, leaving your skin bright, plump and glowing.Key Ingredients:Prebiotics: derived from organic inulin, it acts as a fertilizer for your gut, feeding the good bacteria and healing skin from the insideVitamin C, Zinc, and Beta-Carotene: encourages the production of collagen in the body and is crucial for skin repairKey Benefits:Leaves skin bright, plump and clearEncourages collagen productionIncreases cell renewal