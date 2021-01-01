The Number #1 Dash Cook Book: You Won't Miss Salt With These Tasty Low Sodium Recipes Designed by Nutritionists for You Fit Chef Dash Created by

Are you suffering from hypertension or want to lose weight while eating yummy and sodium-free foods? Then this amazing cookbook is for you. Health is wealth. If you've experienced hypertension, you fully understand the meaning of this quote. It can be difficult to maintain your health and lower your sodium intake. Food without salt seems boring. The Dash diet cookbook is a complete solution for managing high blood pressure and losing weight. The Dash diet is a dietary approach to control hypertension and maintain health. This diet was created by the National Institutes of Health for fighting high blood pressure by lowering dietary sodium. It also encourages the consumption of other nutrients like calcium, potassium, and iron. The diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, wholegrain, low-fat dairy products, low-fat meat, poultry, nuts, and low-sodium canned food. The plan is designed for hypertension but it can also aid in weight loss as it reduces sodium as well as high-fat contents from your diet. It allows you to eat healthily and avoid junk food, which will ultimately help manage weight. The Dash diet can give awesome results in just two weeks. Moreover, it also helps to lose weight and prevent heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, and stroke. This Dash diet cookbook contains the following topics:· Basics of Dash diet· Benefits of Dash diet for weight loss· A detailed list of what to eat and what to avoid during the Dash diet· Tips to properly follow the Dash diet· Breakfast · Lunch · Snacks· Dinner· Dessert· SoupsThis cookbook describes every aspect of the Dash diet for beginners. It is not a restrictive way of eating; it is a lifestyle that can easily be followed all your life!