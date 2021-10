What it is: A charismatic, seductive, elegant and sophisticated eau de toilette for men. Fragrance story: This spicy scent features fresh top notes of grapefruit, coriander and basil, with a warm heart of cardamom and ginger and a deep, masculine base of tobacco, ambery notes and cedarwood. Notes:- Top: grapefruit, coriander, basil- Middle: cardamom, ginger- Base: tobacco, amber, cedarwood.