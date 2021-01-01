Pro-Tec The Orb Deep Tissue Massage Ball, Blue

Get the fast relief your body needs with the Orb Deep Tissue Massage Ball. A multi-directional roll provides deep tissue massage and helps to reduce muscle fatigue and tightness. Great for the athlete of all sports and ability level, the Pro-Tec Orb Deep Tissue Massage Ball is high density, can boost performance and provides a pain-relieving massage to the IT Band, hamstrings, quads, calf muscles and more. FEATURES: Multi-directional roll provides deep tissue massage Reduces muscle fatigue, tightness Boosts performance High density ball Offers deep tissue massage to IT Band, hamstrings, quads, calf muscles and more Diameter: 5” Style: THEORB5