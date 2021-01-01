Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Mini Smooth Blur Primer (0.27 fl. oz.)

The Original Photo Finish Mini Smooth & Blur Primer is designed to help your makeup glide on smoothly and stay put all-day long. Beloved by makeup artists for years, this Smashbox primer includes antioxidants that shield skin against environmental aggressors, while its lightweight formula helps your foundation blend more easily.Key Ingredients:Vitamins A & E: protect skin from environmental pollutants, damage and stress Key Benefits:Helps makeup last for hours Fills in fine lines and pores instantlyGlides on to give you a flawless finish Lightweight and oil-free Ideal for all skin types Cruelty-free; VeganTip: Try it in your hair to tame frizz.