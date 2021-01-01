Yellow gold PVD stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold PVD bezel. Black dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Push / pull crown. Solid case back. Oval case shape. Case size: 27.3 mm. Case thickness: 9.5 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado The Original Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch R12306313.