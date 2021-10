Unique and sarcastic design that presents a big image of a unicycle surrounded by written words. Print that is for unicycling enthusiasts, unicycling lovers, cyclists, and even bicycle lovers like your friends. ideal for vacation, birthdays, and even gatherings or get together of circus bicycle performers. Tokens or simple presents to a birthday celebrant who are involved in cycling, monocycling, and artistic cycling. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem