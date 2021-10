Do you love yoga? Are you a yoga teacher or yoga student? This funny yoga pun tee is the perfect gift for anyone who loves yoga. Great for this who like to practice mediation, yoga poses, and make funny zen and peace jokes. Do you love to do yoga for exercise or as a relaxation technique? Perhaps you're a yoga instructor or even own your own yoga studio? Either way this lotus flowers design is ideal for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem