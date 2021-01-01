The Perfect Autoimmune Paleo Diet Cookbook; A Complete Guide With Simple, Delectable And Nutritious Recipes To Easing The Symptoms Of Your Autoimmune

If you are struggling with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis you might be curious about alternative ways of managing your symptoms.While medications may dull chronic pain, they sometimes come with unpleasant side effects. Also known as the autoimmune protocol diet, the autoimmune paleo (AIP) diet offers one way of helping reduce your symptoms by addressing one of their potential causes.The AIP diet provides people with autoimmune diseases an opportunity to manage chronic pain by eliminating specific type of foods that are thought to cause or worsen inflammation throughout the body.In addition, the diet also incorporates many different types of food that could help reduce joint inflammation and soothe pain, including those rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Some patients have reported a reduce the need for their pain medications and significant improvements in their quality of life.This guide provides a comprehensive and concise look at the benefits of the AIP diet and offers a step-by-step guide for meal planning. It also judges the merits of the diet based on the available evidence and shares a few important steps to remember when trying this diet.In this guide, you will discover...The principles of the AIP DietWhy the gut and digestion matters Menu plan to get you on your way to implemennting the AIP DietSelected Curated and Healthy Recipes