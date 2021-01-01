The Plant Based Diet: The Most Complete Guide on the Plant-Based Diet with 300+ Delicious Recipes with Pictures to Lose Weight while Building Muscle,

★ 55% OFF for Bookstores! NOW at $ 29.69 instead of $ 65.97! LAST DAYS! ★ Are you looking for a balanced and natural diet to improve your physical performance and boost your energy? Maybe with new and tasty recipes to add to your routine?Your Customers Will Never Stop To Use This Amazing 4-in-1 Bundle!In general, protein-based foods are highly acid forming in the human body. This is because their predominant minerals are the acidic minerals ― chlorine, phosphorus, and sulfur. To maintain homeostasis, the body must counterbalance the acidity caused by excess protein consumption. Unfortunately, it does so in part by taking a precious alkaline mineral ― calcium ― from our bloodstream. The body replaces calcium into the bloodstream, where calcium levels must remain relatively constant, by removing it from our bones and teeth, setting the stage for osteoporosis and tooth decay. It is no coincidence that fruits and vegetables contain just the right amount of protein to build and maintain the human body. Nor is it a coincidence that the minerals they supply are predominantly the alkaline ones: calcium, sodium, magnesium and potassium.Scientifically speaking, a Plant-Based Diet is much more beneficial and less harmful for humans, which is why it is recommended to shift from meat to whole grains, legumes, vegetables and other nutritional foods of this kind. The goal of this Bundle is simple: provide all the information that you need to know in order to get ALL the benefits from a Plant-Based Diet. Here is a taste of what you will learn:Why Go Plant-Based and what are the Basics of a Plant-Based DietThe Macro and Micro Essentials of a Plant-Based DietHow to Eliminate Bad Eating Habits What are the Plant-Based Foods that Boost Your ImmunityWhat does Plant-Based Bodybuilding Mean and What are the Main Plant-Based Protein SourcesHow to Eliminate Weight and Improve Vitality and Energy with a High-Protein DietAll You Have to Know about Proteins, Plant-Based Supplements and Cooking Methods on a Plant-Based Diet10 Tips for Success on a Plant-Based Diet and Plant-Based Diets MythsQuick Energy & Recovery Snacks, Vegan Cheese and Flavor BoostersAnd Much, Much More! With 300+ Recipes and 4 Meal Plans, this Bundle is the perfect guide you were looking for! Forget about those low-cal frozen dinners and processed foods and learn to love the foods that will keep your body healthier and leaner. Where most books provide little information about the real benefits of a Plant-Based Diet, focusing on low-calorie diets and promising weight loss but not delivering on taste, this 4-in-1 Bundle goes further, taking the time to explain why switching to such diet is beneficial for many reasons. Even if you are new to this lifestyle, the benefits of a vegan diet are plentiful for bodybuilders, crossfitters, marathon runners, and all other types of athletes. Contrary to the myths and misconceptions about plant-based eating, there are many sources of protein, calcium, vitamins, and other nutrients to support the healthy development of muscle and tissue growth at a cellular level. Discover how to balance this extremely effective diet right now. Don't wait anymore!Scroll Up And Click The BUY NOW Button to Get Your Copy! Buy It NOW And Let Your Customers Discover How to Balance this Extremely Effective Diet Right Now!