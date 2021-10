Buy the The Beadsmith® Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings with Hooks at Michaels. com. Centerline jewelry components are a unique and innovative way of bringing metal together with a splash of color. Centerline jewelry components are a unique and innovative way of bringing metal together with a splash of color. Specifically designed to be used with MIYUKI® Delica and 11/0 seed beads. Details:Gold Plated5 rows2 piecesHooks | The Beadsmith® Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings with Hooks | Michaels®