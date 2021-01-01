VIRTUE The Polish Un-Frizz Cream (4 fl. oz.)

VIRTUE® The Polish Un-Frizz Cream is a leave-in treatment cream that instantly transforms hair’s texture. It works to condition and smooth hair, wet or dry, eliminating frizz and locking out humidity to keep it sleek all day. The patented Alpha Keratin 60ku® protein binds directly to the hair, filling and smoothing cracks and crevices along the cuticle, no chemical treatments or heavy waxes needed. It adjusts to the unique needs of any hair type—straight hair becomes sleeker, wavy hair grows smoother, curls gain definition and frizz is tamed across the board.Key Ingredients:Alpha Keratin 60ku®: binds directly to areas of damage and fills them in, repairing and revealing hair that’s shinier, stronger and healthierPink Pomelo: nutrient-rich citrus fruit full of vitamin A, C, B1 and zinc to give hair a shot of vitalityPhospholipids: derived from natural soybeans, it helps fight frizz and protects against humidityGotu Kola: a multitasking Indian herb that promotes strength, smoothness, and lusterCynara Scolymus (Artichoke) Leaf Extract: a natural extract is known to preserve cuticle cohesion and helps protect hair from environmental aggressorsKey Benefits:Smooths hair, wet or dryEliminates frizz and locks out humidityFills and smooths cracks and crevicesFree of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors, and dyes; gluten and cruelty-freeClinical Studies*:93% of women said their hair was smoother and healthier91% said their hair felt more moisturized85% said their curls stayed intact and frizz-free*Consumer Perception Study of 52 women who used Un-Frizz Cream for 1 week.