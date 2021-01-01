Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Original Primer Mini - 0.25oz - Ulta Beauty

Quickly minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for smoother-than-smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer! Apply this silky, lightweight balm alone, under or over makeup. Translucent, oil-free formula complements all skintones and helps makeup stay put. Contains a vitamin E derivative, known to protect skin from free radicals. HOW TO APPLY: To use under makeup: Apply to clean, lightly moisturized skin. Pat on problem areas and blend with fingertips. To use over makeup: Pat on lightly over makeup and blend. Prime in the AM: Apply a thin layer of this PRO balm to clean, lightly moisturized skin. Pat lightly from the center of the face outward with fingertips. Wait seconds, then apply makeup as usual. Skin appears smooth and even. Isn't that what we're all looking for? Apply whenever pores come out of hiding: If pores reappear, pat delicately on T-zone over makeup and blend. The lightweight, oil-free formula means a beautifully refined complexion. Remember, just a dab'll do ya! Size: 0.25oz.