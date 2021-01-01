Bottega Veneta The Pouch Chain Bag in Green Leather exterior and lining with polished gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Hinged frame top closure. Measures approx 12W x 4.5H x 4D. Oversized square chain shoulder strap with a 9 drop. BOTT-WY571. 620230 VCP40 3453. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.