Nail those wings with The Precision Liquid Liner by Kevyn Aucoin, a felt tipped waterproof eyeliner that delivers silky carbon black color to your eyes without skipping or smudging. The ultra-fine applicator is saturated with the quick-drying, highly pigmented formula, which glides effortlessly across your lids. The pen’s design features an ergo-dynamic grip that allows you optimal control for precise application. Dermatologist tested.