TRE by Natalie Ratabesi - The Quartz One-shoulder Draped Silk-jersey Mini Dress - Ivory

TRE by Natalie Ratabesi's Spring '20 lineup has such a free-spirited vibe - the designer was inspired after finding a trunk of sketches and fabrics from her time at Dior. This 'The Quartz' dress is cut from smooth silk-jersey and suspended from a single asymmetric strap. It's artfully gathered at the waist to draw the eye inward and has a draped panel that cascades down one side. Wear it with: [Bottega Veneta Tote id1256415], [Magda Butrym Sandals id1241031], [Rasa x Anna Beck Ring id1243249], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1241499], [Laura Lombardi Necklace id1177324].