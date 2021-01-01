The Reboot with Joe Juice Diet Cookbook: Juice, Smoothie, and Plant-based Recipes Inspired by the Hit Documentary Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead Joe Cross

Whether it’s your first Reboot, or your fourteenth, or you just want to eat healthy and feel energized, The Reboot with Joe Juice Diet Cookbook is full of inspiration. Use the recipes in this book as a substitute for recipes in Joe’s Reboot plans. Or these are just great recipes to have on hand to combine with your favorite healthy grains or meat, or to enjoy on their own! “Before I started juicing, I was overweight and taking medication to treat an autoimmune disease. By drinking only fresh vegetable and fruit juices while making my film, Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead, I lost the weight, got of the medication and began to feel better than ever! To keep healthy and happy today, I drink lots of juice and eat a balanced diet centered around fruits and vegetables. My recipes will help you feel great, too!” —Joe Cross